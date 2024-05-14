Google's next Pixel phones have been leaked (again) with a new size for the Pixel 9 Pro

Stop us if you've heard this one before. Google's lineup of upcoming Pixel phones has been leaked, with hands-on images captured of the yet-to-be-announced Pixel 9 series.

A mere few hours before its big Google I/O 2024 developer keynote event, Google's trio of Pixel 9 smartphones have been spotted with full in-hand images. You will notice we said trio there, as it appears Google is expanding its lineup to include an additional size for its Pro model. Usually, the standard model will be a smaller handset, while the Pro version is scaled up – however, this doesn't look to be the case any more.

These images come courtesy of Rozetked who has all three models in hand – and even powered on – next to one of the latest iPhone 15 models in some shots.

(Image credit: ROZETKED)

From left to right, it appears as though we have the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL (or potentially Plus). This means that users who want the flagship experience will now have an option as to whether they want a more pocket-friendly compact device, or go all-out with a larger and more immersive display. Speaking of the display, this Pixel looks to feature more dramatically rounded corners than its predecessor, with a thin bezel surrounding the screen.

The camera bar – a staple feature for Google Pixel smartphones for three generations now, starting with the Pixel 6 Series – is no more. The wrap-around strip that melts into the frame on the Pixel 8 has been swapped for a "camera island" detached from the frame of the frame of the device. It's still roughly the same shape, spanning most of the width of the rear panel, and it houses two lenses on the standard model or three on the Pro devices.

All devices in this leaked picture are sporting a plain black finish with a glossy-looking glass panel on the standard model, while the Pros seem to sport a matte finish. There is no hint towards any other colours yet, although Google usually throws in at least one vibrant colourway.

With Google I/O imminent, we could well see a Pixel 9 tease, especially if the device design has been finalised. However, as always with these early reveals and leaks, it's always best to take them with a pinch of salt, so these devices could look different by the time we officially see them.

