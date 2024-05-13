The iPhone 16 Pro's screen will be brighter than the new iPad Pro's, according to this rumour

The iPhone 16 Pro could have a brighter screen than the new iPad Pro, according to one rumour. Weibo user Instant Digital (via MacRumors) says the iPhone 16 Pro's screen will boast 1200 nits for typical SDR content – that's 20 per cent brighter than both the iPhone 15 Pro and new OLED iPad Pro.

The user says peak HDR performance will remain at 1600 nits, equalling the iPhone 15 Pro and new iPad Pro.

This step up in SDR brightness would be a significant upgrade. The iPhone has had the same 1000 nits standard SDR brightness since the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. Typical SDR is used in most situations, so would be a noticeable improvement for most phone tasks.

Apple made much of the new iPad Pro's tandem OLED technology, which uses two OLED panels to create a brighter picture. The new iPad is the first Apple tablet with an OLED screen, but Apple's iPhones have used OLED since the iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone 12 family was the first to use OLED across the range.

OLED panel technology has been used in TVs for years, and has come in for criticism for lacking brightness. Recent innovations have allowed TVs to reach as high as 3000 nits. And now it seems OLED smartphones and tablets are following suit.

Of course, you should take this rumour with a pinch of salt. Instant Digital has a somewhat patchy track record, though it has made some accurate predictions.

The iPhone 16 is expected to launch in early September, with larger screens for the two Pro models. New chips are also predicted, along with a new 'Capture' button. We'll bring you more rumours as they emerge.

