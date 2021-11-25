The first Black Friday Sonos deal is here – save £20 on the Sonos Roam

Sonos Black Friday deals are often as rare and modest as Apple ones, but here we are 24 hours before the day itself and we have our first.

At Sevenoaks, the Sonos Roam is £20 off. The portable Bluetooth speaker launched earlier this year at £179 but can now be picked up for £159 – not bad for anyone looking to expand their Sonos universe with a portable offering.

The best Black Friday Sonos deals on every Sonos speaker and soundbar

Sonos Roam £179 Sonos Roam £179 £159 at Sevenoaks (save £20)

In many ways, this is the portable Sonos speaker many wanted. It's battery-powered and has all the usual Sonos streaming smarts, plus Bluetooth of course. There are better-sounding Bluetooth speakers out there for the same money, but this is uniquely Sonos through and through.

So should you jump the gun? Well, Sonos does typically offer Black Friday deals on some of its speakers and soundbars when the day arrives. Last year we saw £40 off the Sonos One and £100 off the Sonos Beam, for example – but who can say whether the multi-room titan will be as generous this year. And even whether the chosen discounted products will include the Sonos Roam.

If you've had your eye on the Roam for a while, it makes sense to take the plunge now. After all, you'll never get a huge discount on the Roam, and £159 is a better price to pay than £179! As we said in our Sonos Roam review, "for a Sonos user, this is a welcome addition to the family". It sounds satisfyingly weighty and goes loud, has a 10-hour battery life, feels robustly built, and is undoubtedly the most heavily featured speaker of its kind.

MORE:

The best Black Friday Sonos deals on every Sonos speaker and soundbar

Read our Sonos Roam review

Which Sonos speaker should you buy on Black Friday?

The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live now