The best TV deals under £500

If you're looking for a true, bonafide TV bargain, you've come to the right place. Scroll down just a little way and you'll find the very best TVs that are available for under £500.

And just because you're not spending much money doesn't mean you can't buy a quality TV: here we've got an assortment of 4K HDR TVs ranging in size from 32 inches to 55 inches, and every model has built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

Samsung features heavily on this list as it's simply being so darn aggressive with its pricing, but you'll also find models from Panasonic, Sony and Philips.

Unfortunately, £500 won't yet buy you an OLED TV but, if you are prepared to spend some more money, you can click here to find some amazing OLED TV deals.

Right, that's enough pre-amble: on with the deals! Here are the very best TVs available for under £500 right now.

32-inch TV deals

Sony KDL-32WE613BU 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £254 at Richer Sounds

For not a lot of money you can have a decently spec'd, well-reviewed (by previous buyers) 32in TV for just £254. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

View Deal

40-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-40GX800B 4K HDR TV £599 £499 at Richer Sounds

It may be 'small' but Panasonic's 40-inch GX800 has premium pretensions. Most excitingly, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which no Samsung TV can match. We felt it was a bit pricey when we reviewed it at £599, but this discount makes it much more tempting.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £299 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly at this even lower price. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but for more than £100 less that seems perfectly reasonable.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £495 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £459 at Amazon

You save £541 (54%) if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £459. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.View Deal