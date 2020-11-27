The 7 very best Black Friday TV deals live right now

Black Friday has arrived and that means there are some seriously good Black Friday TV deals around. But how do you possibly dig out the best TV deal from the mountain of so-so offers doing the rounds? Actually, you don't have to: we've already sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals in the UK for 2020.

There's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 32-inch Sony Smart TV, to bargain 50-inch and 55-inch Samsung 4K TVs, and even super savings on brilliant LG OLED TVs at 55- and 65-inch screen sizes.

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home cinema experience or a bargain for a second room, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Black Friday...

Want more choice? Browse all the Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals

Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Smart TV £349 £249 at John Lewis

The best 32-inch TV deal we've spotted. This is a decently spec'd, well-reviewed (by buyers) 32in TV for just £249. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.View Deal

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £299 at John Lewis

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £449 at John Lewis

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps make this one of the biggest bargains around right now.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £899 at Hughes

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch. It's astonishingly good value now. In fact, we reckon it's the best TV you can buy for under £1000, particularly if you're a gamer.View Deal

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1299 at Richer Sounds

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £500 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully, taking the already excellent C9 and adding more dark detail, richer colours and better motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Samsung UE65TU7020 65-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Currys

Looking to buy a big TV with a limited budget? You could take a chance on a no-name set, or you could buy a Samsung. The 65-inch TU7020 is available for less than £500 in the Black Friday sales. It's a 4K LCD model that supports various HDR formats and packs every app you could possibly need into its excellent operating system.View Deal