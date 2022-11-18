Best Black Friday TV deal so far: get the 42-inch LG C2 OLED for a lowest-ever price of £749

Hot on the heels of the awesome deals on the 55-inch and 65-inch LG C2 we brought you yesterday, here's the 42-inch C2 at a record-low price of just £749 (opens in new tab).

Once again, it's thanks to a discount code you can apply at Amazon. You might have to jump through a couple of hoops to get it, but a deal this good is well worth it.

First, head to the 42-inch C2 page on Amazon (opens in new tab). With any luck you should see a price of £849 with a little box below that says 'Apply £100 Voucher'. Tick that, add to basket and you're golden!

If you don't see this box when you click the link, click the 'New From' box on the right-hand side of the page. This will take you to a list of suppliers who are selling the TV through Amazon, some of which will be offering the £100 voucher. Again, tick that, add to basket and you should be good to go.

Suggestions yesterday were that the voucher on the 55-inch and 65-inch models is due to expire today and there's every chance it's the same case with this one, so don't delay!

LG C2 OLED early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 42-inch £1399 £749 at Amazon (save £650) (opens in new tab)

The OLED42C2 is simply the best 42-inch TV we've tested, with its consistently awesome picture performance and genuinely flawless gaming specs making it a 2022 Award-winner. It's a steal at this price, which you can get by claiming a £100 voucher using the instructions above. And you can read our full review here (opens in new tab).

The LG OLED42C2 is the first of a new wave of 42-inch OLED TVs, and it brings a new level of performance to a previously rather neglected size. It's got the perfect blacks, exceptional contrast and near-flawless viewing angles you expect from OLED, of course, but it's also sharper and punchier than most previous LG OLEDs and it has rare consistency of delivery.

It's also got every gaming spec you could hope for. It boasts four HDMI 2.1 sockets which all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM. HGiG also comes onboard for even greater accuracy when gaming in HDR, and there's a Dolby Vision game mode that works right up to 4K/120Hz. That last feature isn't matched by any current non-LG TV.

On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low, and this 42-inch model has simple legs instead of an awkward pedestal, making it well suited to life as a desktop gaming monitor.

So impressed were we with the OLED42C2 that we recently gave it not one but two What Hi-Fi? Awards: Best 40-43in TV and Best Gaming TV.

The only slight disappointment is the sound, which is spacious and clear but lacking in dynamics and weight. Adding a soundbar (the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is also discounted for Black Friday) is definitely advised.

