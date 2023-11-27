The 7 very best Cyber Monday headphones deals

RIP Black Friday – but not the deals. If you forgot to shop for Black Friday, don't panic as the Cyber Monday sale has rolled around and many of the best deals are indeed lingering.

So if you need a new pair of headphones, whether that's a premium pair of over-ears or a budget pair of true wireless earbuds, now is the time to buy. And if you aren't sure which best deserves your hard-earned cash, we're here to help.

We have curated a comprehensive list of Cyber Monday headphone deals on excellent pairs covering all types and budgets, but if you know you want the very best of the best, stay right here – below are the seven top-performing wired and wireless pairs with the tastiest prices this Cyber Monday, from as little as £34.

We have reviewed hundreds of headphones and earbuds on the market today, so we know not only which pairs offer the best combination of sound quality, everyday features and long-lasting comfort, but also what price is a good price for each based on their original RRP, age and previous discounts...

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)



The best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds under £150

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, exercise-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Focal Elegia was £799 now £349 (save £450)



Classy, solid-sounding wired over-ears at a great price

We're astonished that a pair of headphones are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be. Four stars

Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £34 at Amazon (save £26)



The best cheap wireless over-ears you can buy

Unrivalled at this bargain price point, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. They have a 50-hour battery life and support Bluetooth 5.2, too. Five stars

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)



The best cheap noise-cancelling wireless headphones

For a very reasonable price, these Sonys are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner.

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £ 350 now £198 (save £152)



Premium territory: next-level-up sound quality and ANC

Detailed, dynamic and with a natural knack for timing, this is premium performance at a less-than-premium price. Nothing lets these former Award-winners down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great at this knockdown price. Our pick if you can't afford the newer £279 Sony XM5 below. Five stars

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £279 at Amazon (save £100)



The best premium wireless ANC over-ears out there

The latest and greatest wireless Sonys are best-in-class performers in their premium field, with a 30-hour battery life, plenty of useful app and control features, and awesome sound and ANC. And a £100 saving makes them even better performance-per-pound value. If you can afford 'em, get 'em.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Shure Aonic 3 was £209 now £159 at Amazon (save £50)



Multi-Award-winning wired in-ears

Shure has plenty of experience with wired in-ear headphones, and it shines through in the multi-Award-winning Aonic 3. They're comfy and lightweight for starters, and absolutely nail sound quality. You won't find better – especially at this discounted price.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners