The 7 best Black Friday TV deals available right now: cheap 4K TVs, smart, OLED

It might only be Thursday, but Black Friday is already in full swing. In fact, some deals have already expired. There are still some great Black Friday TV deals available, though. How do you find them? Actually, you don't have to: we've already done the legwork to bring you this round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.

There's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 43-inch Hisense Smart TV, to a ridiculously affordable Panasonic 65-incher, and great prices on the ever-popular LG C1 at a variety of sizes (the Sevenoaks deal on the 77-inch model is particularly awesome).

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home cinema experience or a bargain for a second room, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Black Friday...

Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £299 at Appliances Direct

The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price.

Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £1299 Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Currys

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Richer Sounds

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1185 at Amazon

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

£1099 Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £699 at Amazon (save £400)

This 65in LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support.

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1699 Amazon

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.