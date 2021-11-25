The 7 best Black Friday TV deals available right now: cheap 4K TVs, smart, OLED

It might only be Thursday, but Black Friday is already in full swing. In fact, some deals have already expired. There are still some great Black Friday TV deals available, though. How do you find them? Actually, you don't have to: we've already done the legwork to bring you this round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.
There's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 43-inch Hisense Smart TV, to a ridiculously affordable Panasonic 65-incher, and great prices on the ever-popular LG C1 at a variety of sizes (the Sevenoaks deal on the 77-inch model is particularly awesome).
So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home cinema experience or a bargain for a second room, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Black Friday...
- More choice? Browse all of the Black Friday TV deals
- Specifically looking for an OLED? Here are all the Black Friday OLED TV deals
- Save £1000s: Black Friday 8K TV deals
Black Friday TV deals
Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV
£429 £299 at Appliances Direct
The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price.
Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV
£1299 £999 at Currys
Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.
LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV
£1299 £999 at Richer Sounds
The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.
LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV
£1699 £1185 at Amazon
The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.
Panasonic TX-65JX800B
£1099 £699 at Amazon (save £400)
This 65in LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support.
LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV
£2499 £1699 Amazon
The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.
LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV:
£3999 £2999 at Sevenoaks
The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, above, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features. The price on page is £3099 but use code 'GDSAVE100' at checkout to get a further £100 off.