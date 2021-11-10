The 65-inch LG G1 OLED has just dropped to its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

LG's G1 TV series is new for 2021 and has quickly superseded the C1 range as the 'sweet spot' in LG's OLED TV line-up, representing the best picture quality for the best price. And it's a price that has just dropped significantly ahead of Black Friday at a number of retailers, making this 65-inch OLED a particularly great buy, especially if you're planning on wall-mounting.

The best early Black Friday OLED TV deals

The G1 boasts a new 'OLED Evo' panel that delivers increased brightness and sharpness, making it one of the best OLED TVs around, as we concluded in our five-star review.

The 'G' in G1 stands for 'Gallery', which refers to the picture frame-like design of the TV. It's designed to be wall-mounted, though you can buy pedestal feet separately if you insist. On a wall, it's a neatly minimalist proposition: a perfectly black OLED panel surrounded by a thin black bezel and then an even thinner metal frame.

The G1 is LG's new Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (though you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall).

It's suitably feature-packed too, with all the usual apps, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and BBC Sounds on audio duties. It's also ready for gaming, with four 40gbps HDMI 2.1 sockets that support eARC, 4K@120hz, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). You can dip into these gaming features in the handy Game Optimiser menu.

Visually, the G1 is sharper, more detailed, and significantly brighter and punchier than LG's other OLED offerings. Sonically, it's very clear and direct. On a deal, it's a no-brainer.

