6 stunning hi-fi deals this weekend – Bowers & Wilkins, Wharfedale, Yamaha from £149

Hi-Fi retailers are running Easter sales this weekend and next week, so you might want to keep an eye on your favourite online stores if you are looking to nab new kit. We have scoured our Best Buy guides and a number of audio retailers looking for some tasty deals available this weekend to share with you, and we weren't left empty-handed.

Our favourite two pairs of standmounter speakers between the £300 and £750 mark are currently both enjoying £200 discounts. The five-star 606 S2 Anniversary Edition and smaller 607 S2 are both 2022, 2021 and 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award winners, so these Sevenoaks deals truly are hi-fi bargains.

Then there's a great price on another current and multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Technics SC-1500 turntable, which has increased in RRP in recent times due to inflation but is now back down to £999, with free four-star Technics earbuds (opens in new tab) chucked in for good measure.

Tight budgets are catered for too: entry-level five-star Wharfedale Diamond speakers and a four-star Yamaha soundbar/subwoofer package are both below £200 with voucher codes at Richer Sounds. And one of the best examples of a just-add-speakers streaming system, the Cambridge Evo 150, has hit its lowest ever price, too.

(opens in new tab) B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers £699 £479 at Sevenoaks (save £220) (opens in new tab)

Demonstrating excellent clarity, an agile and articulate bass, and impressive dynamic punch, these superb standmounters are some of the finest budget pairs around. We saw them drop to a ridiculous £379 last summer, but £479 is the best price (opens in new tab) we've seen for a long while.

(opens in new tab) B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers £549 £349 at Sevenoaks (save £200) (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a pair of lower-midrange speakers and the B&W 606 S2 above are just out of your budget range, then these are superb options, with or without a discount! Also multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the 607 S2 are the best bookshelf speakers we’ve heard at this price.

(opens in new tab) Technics SL-1500C turntable £1099 £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200) + FREE Technics earbuds (opens in new tab)

A 2022 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award winner that sets the standard at this price. If you’re after a great sounding but fuss-free record player below a grand, the SL-1500C is a great buy, now with free true wireless earbuds chucked in.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Evo 150 streaming amplifier £2500 £1999 at Richer Sounds (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Now at its lowest price ever, the Evo 150 is a capable and talented five-star all-in-one system – one of the most exhaustively featured, best-looking and highly intuitive examples of its kind. Just add speakers, and you're away.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar £299 £199 at Richer Sounds (save £100) (opens in new tab)

A soundbar capable of delivering big, weighty movie soundtracks with expertly placed and exciting surround effects, while also ensuring crucial elements such as dialogue are clear and well projected. Now £100 with code EASTER100.

(opens in new tab) Wharfedale Diamond 220 £199 £149 at Richer Sounds (save £50) (opens in new tab)

Not a huge saving on the face of it, but these veteran Diamonds are cracking value at £149, which you can now nab them at using the code EASTER50. Plenty of new budget speakers (and Diamonds, for that matter) have come along since, but that doesn't change the fact that these remain musical performers.

