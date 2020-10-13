The 6 best Amazon Prime Day UK soundbar deals

Hands up if you've been watching a lot more TV in the past few months? Us too – and we promise that's it for questions. Now is the day for solutions, because if you've realised that the sound coming from your TV doesn't do your flatscreen any favours, Amazon Prime Day is giving you the chance to change all that.

A simple, good-quality soundbar can add far louder and more detailed sound to your TV but, unlike dedicated speaker packages, you don't need to drop a significant sum of cash and your lounge won't have to accommodate six extra boxes. Instead, the 'base or 'bar sits demurely under or beside your TV, getting on with its sonic improvements.

Without further ado, these are the best Prime Day 2020 soundbar deals we've seen.

Sony HT-ST5000 Atmos soundbar £1500 £949 at Amazon

This Award-winning Dolby Atmos Sony soundbar can now be yours complete with a stellar saving on its original price. It produces a seriously accomplished sound and does a great job of immersing you in the action. At this price, it's well worth an audition, and boasts three HDMI inputs for all your 4K and HD sources.View Deal

Sonos Beam (white) £399 £359 at Amazon

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar that is musically capable of doubling up as your go-to wireless speaker. And the white model is now £40 less than our 'tested at' price. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £230 at Amazon

You can now save a huge £120 on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £400 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

JBL Bar Studio (Black) soundbar £129 £99 at Richer Sounds

This four-star JBL is a fine budget upgrade on your TV's speakers - especially with a £30 discount. HDMI, optical and Bluetooth support are all included along with a wall mount kit, optical cable and 3.5mm AUX cable bundled in. Worth a look for some solid, cheap soundbar action.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R soundbar £599 £419 at Amazon

A soundbar that aims to replicate surround sound, this 5.1-channel, 360-watt beast promises to provide cinema sound no matter where in the room you're sitting. It even has a Game Mode for when you power up a games console.View Deal

