The 13 best Boxing Day headphones deals 2021

Wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds sell like hot cakes – not surprising considering how many impressive models populate the internet and, especially at this time of year, how many deals are around.

The Boxing Day sales are already alive and kicking, with plenty of pairs of headphones enjoying excellent discounts, from high-end hi-fi headphones for home use, to sports earphones you can sling in your gym bag, plus the now ubiquitous wireless noise-cancelling over-ears and true wireless earbuds.

To help you bag the best pair at the best price, we've scoured the world wide web to find the best cheap headphones deals on some of our favourite models, featuring pairs from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Beyerdynamic and more – and including deals on some of the very best headphones we've tested.

There really is a Boxing Day headphones deal for everyone...

Best Boxing Day headphones deals

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. Five stars.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £90 at Amazon (save £79)

One of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £199 at Amazon (save £50)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this deal.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £199 at Amazon (save £61)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially at this heavily discounted price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones £ 300 £219 at Amazon (save £81)

The XM3 aren't the latest Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but they remain impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. They produce a wonderfully musical and detailed sound, too.

JBL Reflect Flow £130 JBL Reflect Flow £130 £45 at Argos (save £58)

In our five-star review, we praised these sporty wireless earbuds' detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Five stars

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £239 at Amazon (save £91)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £90 (save £30)

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life, and an extra discount. These are great wireless earbuds now available at an even lower price.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £208 at Amazon (save £141)

The 2019-released 700 are Bose's most premium headphones. Noise-cancelling is best in class, comfort and aesthetics are spot-on, and sonics are decent. This huge price drop applies to the black colourway only.

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £115 at Amazon (save £115)

The 2019 Sony WF-1000XM3 have been trumped by the XM4 buds, but they combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound. And they're down to a super-low price.

£ Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £59 at Amazon (save £31)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue. Five stars

£169 Apple AirPods 3 £169 £157 at Amazon (save £12)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. You'll need to step up to the premium Pro model for noise-cancelling, but if you don't mind not having that feature, these are great value Apple earbuds.

Shure Aonic 50: £380 Shure Aonic 50: £380 £238 at Amazon (save £142)

A very solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones by Shure. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, a clear and clean delivery and solid bass – and are now much cheaper.

MORE:

Best Boxing day TV deals 2021

The 14 best tech products to buy in the Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day sales 2021: best deals on TVs, headphones, soundbars and more