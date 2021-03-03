New tech brand Reavon launches two high-end Ultra HD Blu-ray players

It's not every day a fresh face arrives in the home cinema sector – particularly one offering as its debut showcase two premium 4K Blu-ray players. But that's precisely what fledgling brand Reavon – owned by Parisian consumer electronics company Groupe Archisoft – is doing, with its new UBR-X100 and UBR-X200.

Both models are described as "universal disc players" and are designed as high-end UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, DVD, SACD, and CD spinners for the video- and audiophile.



The players also support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision, although, as noted by TV and monitor guide website, FlatpanelsHD, no support for HDR10+ is listed on the spec-sheet. Both models also sport two HDMI outputs: one for video and one for audio.

What's the difference between the two? A quick glance at the back shows you. The UBR-X200 (bottom, below) boasts analogue audio outs, an RS-232C terminal (for custom AV integration) plus other advanced audio capabilities you can't see, such as Burr-Brown PCM1690 DACs – for which you'll pay quite the premium.

(Image credit: Reavon)

Reavon will join heavy-hitters such as LG, Panasonic and Sony in the Blu-ray game. And let's not forget the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which arrived with UHD Blu-ray playback support in late 2020.

In Germany, UBR-X100 is listed for €800, while the UBR-X200 is double the price, at €1600. The new Blu-ray players are the only products in the Reavon catalogue right now, and they'll be available by April.

