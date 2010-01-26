It supports CD, CD-R/RW, WMA and MP3 discs, can play and record files through USB on to a portable MP3 player, allows iPod connection via a USB cable, has internet, DAB, DAB+ and AM/FM radio and a multi-function display with dimmer.

Power output is a claimed 40W, you get three audio inputs (2 x RCA, 1 x stereo mini jack), one phono audio output, one subwoofer preout and a headphone jack.

Station presets (10 for DAB, 30 each for AM and FM) and a sleep timer are also included.

The TEAC CR-H500DNT is available now in black for £500. We'll be publishing a First Test in the April 2010 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale from March 10th

