Hi-fi deal alert! This superb Cambridge Audio amplifier has its price slashed by £100

Any discount on a multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winner is a good deal, but this discount on the superb Cambridge Audio CXA61 stereo amplifier is particularly tempting. Now costing just £599 over at Amazon UK, this could be the perfect time to buy this excellent integrated amplifier.

The price of this amp has hovered at £699 in the past months, and that itself was down from the original £750 RRP we tested it at when it launched a few years ago. But with this excellent Prime Day 2 deal that now gives you an extra £100 off, this brings the CXA61 amp down to the lowest price we've seen yet. If you're looking for a terrific-sounding stereo amplifier with a great spread of features, you'll want to snap this deal up before it disappears at midnight.

Cambridge Audio's excellent CXA61 has been one of What Hi-Fi?'s top stereo amplifiers ever since it first launched in 2019 and received a rave five-star review. In fact, it's been an Award-winner in its category since then, with four wins in a row to its name.

The sleek CXA61 is packed with comprehensive features, with multiple analogue and digital inputs available in line level RCA, digital coax and optical options. There's also a USB type B port, aptX HD Bluetooth, and it can handle hi-res audio up to 24-bit/384kHz and DSD256 files. You can even plug in your favourite headphones into its 3.5mm headphone jack.

But it's with sound quality that the 60-watt per channel CXA61 amp really wowed us. In our CXA61 review, we said it sounds "transparent and playful. It’s simply more fun to listen to, regardless of input chosen... This integrated amp sounds firmly in control, regardless of whether we use the B&W 606 or our reference ATC SCM50 speakers. It even has enough in the way of scale and authority to work well with the Gladiator OST. There’s plenty of punch when required, with the amplifier thumping out the album’s numerous dynamic peaks with conviction. We’re pleased with the composure on show and the CXA61’s refusal to sound confused or stressed when the music gets demanding."

You can add nicely judged tonal balance, impressive stereo imaging and a great sense of rhythm to the CXA61's talents, too. Our one grumble had been about the price increase from its predecessor, but that issue disappears with this fantastic £599 deal price. And while the brand new Arcam A5 at £749 has muscled in on the CXA61's reigning territory, the Cambridge Audio amp is still a fantastic buy at its lowest-ever price of £599 at Amazon UK. It remains a firm recommendation.

MORE:

Here are the best Prime Day hi-fi deals around

This massive £500 saving on a five-star streamer is the best Prime Day hi-fi deal you'll see

Don’t wait for Black Friday, this lowest-ever price on AirPods Pro won’t be bettered (probably)