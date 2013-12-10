Spendor has just announced details of its latest speaker – the D1 standmounters.

The D1s will be the entry-level speakers in Spendor's D-line, and come as the successors to the SA1 mini-monitors.

The company has fitted the D1s with its D-line drive units, which comprise a 15cm Spendor mid/bass unit for low frequencies, and its new LPZ tweeter for treble reproduction.

Spendor claims the D1s provide a "charming sound" alongside surprising clarity and definition for speakers of their size – at just 30cm high they're the smallest in the D-line.

The company says the D1s are versatile enough to be placed in any living space, either close to a wall or on a bookshelf. They also have their own stands, which are available for £595 a pair.

The D1s are available in three finishes; Spendor Dark, Spendor White and Dark Ebony for £1795 a pair.

The speakers were launched at Audio Lounge in London, which currently has the D1 loudspeakers on show, should you wish to try before you buy.

by Max Langridge

