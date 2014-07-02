SOUL Electronics has announced its first range of headphones to launch in the UK, with the three-strong range designed "with fitness enthusiasts, fashionista and the everyday active person in mind".

The range comprises over-ear, on-ear and in-ear pairs, starting with the Combat+ over-ears (above) that come with sweat-resistant drivers. All materials used, meanwhile, are bacterial-resistant

MORE: Best over-ear headphones to buy in 2014

A wide grip headband on the Combat+s promises to offer a secure fit during exercise and noise-cancelling tech ensures no external noise can leak in, while the breathable memory foam ear pads are body heat activated.

The Combat+ over-ears are available from Amazon for £160 in lightning green, blue and black finishes, with an additional pair of breathable, washable mesh pads thrown in to the mix too.

Meanwhile, the Transform on-ear headphones feature a lightweight design with a rubberised headband for secure fit.

Breathable, washable mesh pads are used once again and they too are available in lightning green or blue. The Transform on-ears are available on Amazon for £70.

Finally, the Flex Sport earphones are water and sweat proof to IPX5 standards and sport a bacterial resistant ear hook design. The hooks feature a proprietary form fitting design which SOUL claims offers a perfect and secure fit everytime.

MORE: Best in-ear headphones to buy in 2014

The Flex Sport earphones are available from Amazon for £50 in lightning green and blue finishes. SOUL says more retailers will stock the headphones in the coming months.

Gary So, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SOUL Electronics, said: "We know that many people love listening to music when doing fitness.

"We've worked closely with active people to create headphones that really help all fitness lovers perform to best of their ability. We've had huge success with the range in the US, and are delighted to bring the range to the UK."

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+