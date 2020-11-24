Sony's sporty AirPods rivals now just £59 thanks to this 54%-off Black Friday headphones deal

If you're looking for cheap wireless earbuds for running or the (hopefully-soon-to-be-reopened) gym, look no further. The truly wireless Sony WF-XB700 are now less than half price in the Black Friday headphones deals.

Thanks to a 54 per cent discount, these budget Sony AirPods rivals have dropped to just £59 at several retailers, including Amazon, Richer sounds, John Lewis and Currys – as you can see in the internet-scouring deals box below.

It's not often we see true wireless earbuds from a reputable brand like Sony at this price, so if you can't stretch to the excellent (but pricier) Bose Soundsport Free (now discounted to £106 at Amazon), we'd certainly shortlist these Sonys.

Best Sony WF-XB700 Black Friday deals

Now, we haven't tested these Sonys yet, although a) we currently have them in for review and so far our impressions are positive, and b) their specs are very good for true wireless earbuds of this price.

The Sony WF-XB700 are the first wireless earbuds in the Extra Bass Series, meaning you should expect a bassier sonic balance – not unusual, or arguably unappealing, for sporty earbuds.

Not only do they boast Sony's Extra Bass sonic chops, they also deliver eight hours of battery life from the buds themselves, plus eight hours from the case – giving you 18 hours of juice in total. Thanks to a USB-C charger, a quick ten-minute charge will give you an hour of playtime, too.

A small physical button on the lower edge of each earpiece is present to control playback and calls, and launch your phone's voice-assistant access. There's also an IPX4 water resistant rating (protection from splashing water) and Bluetooth 5.0 (for 800-foot maximum range) onboard.

So are they the best option for fitness fiends? As sport-friendly truly wireless earbuds under £100 go, they are certainly up there. However, the five-star JBL Reflect Flow for £69.99 are perhaps a slightly better option for those who are willing to splash out an extra tenner for their Black Friday discounted price. After all, they pair slightly better sound with a longer (30-hour) battery and higher (IPX7) waterproof rating.

