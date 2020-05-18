Sony's 2020 8K TV pricing appears almost affordable

A handful of UK retailers have listed prices for the 2020 Sony ZH8 8K LED TV, giving UK consumers a first glimpse at how much these new 8K TVs will cost. While Sony's US website confirmed some weeks ago that the 75in and 85in TVs would cost $7000 and $10,000 respectively, the company's UK website hasn't yet stated UK pricing.

However, we spotted some retailer listings - some of which have since been taken down - which show the Sony ZH8 looks to be priced at £5999 for the 75in model and £8999 for the 85in variant. While we can't 100 per cent confirm those figures, they seem likely given a) the consistency of the pricing across numerous retailers, and b) the similar US pricing.

These prices would mean that getting your hands on a Sony 8K TV will be a lot more affordable this year compared to last. The 2019 Sony ZG9 8K LED TV started at £14,000 for the 85in set (KD-85ZG9) and a whopping £85,000 for the 98in set (KD-98ZG9). Introducing a 75in 8K TV into its 2020 line-up seems to have allowed Sony to reduce the starting point for its 8K models by over 50 per cent from last year.

It's a trend we're seeing this year as 8K TVs move on from being prohibitively expensive to, well, significantly less so. Samsung's 2020 QLED 8K TVs start from £3999/$3500 and £5499/$5000 for its most affordable range of 65in and 75in models, while LG's 2020 8K LCD TV models begin at £2000 (55in) and £3000 (65in). Needless to say, Sony has some tough competition when it comes to shifting 8K TVs this year.

We have also spotted UK pricing for the forthcoming Sony 48in OLED TV (KD-48A9BU), listed at £1699. The introduction of 48in OLED sizes by Sony and LG made some of the biggest TV news at CES, as it marked the first time the premium panel technology would be available in a screen size smaller than 55in. LG has since confirmed the price of its 48in CX OLED as £1500.

