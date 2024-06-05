Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones tipped to launch in 2025

We don’t have any confirmation of their existence, let alone a model name, but one of the most eagerly anticipated pairs of wireless headphones on the planet is the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Assuming this will be the model name given to the replacements for the class-leading, five-star WH-1000XM5, it’s starting to look less likely they’ll arrive in 2024.

Over on Weibo, respected tipster zackbucks, who has a reputation for having their finger on the pulse of past Sony launches, says the follow-up model to the WH-1000XM5 will arrive in the first half of next year. Not only that, they claim a WF-1000XM5 successor will also launch around the same time.

The WH-1000XM5 launched in May 2022 and, historically, we’ve seen new versions launch on a two-year cycle. This would point to their arrival this year at some point but, we’d normally have seen some sign of their existence by now, even if it was just a submission for FCC approval. However, the internet has been unusually quiet in terms of sightings.

By contrast, the WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds only launched in July 2023 so we wouldn’t realistically expect any new model to arrive until 2025 at the very earliest. Again, the WF variant has tended to launch on a two-year cycle, so these timings could match up.

Zackbucks also seems to back up rumours that new Sony LinkBuds will arrive this year, together with a revised LinkBuds S model. The latter should be a traditional in-ear design, while the new LinkBuds could, like the original, use a ring driver in an open-ear design. In our LinkBuds review we found this design did bring some benefits including a comfy fit and open, spacious sound.

The premium wireless headphones market is packed with interesting models at the moment. Besides Sony, the Sonos Ace have just entered the market to a mixed reception, and you’ve got Bose, the king of noise-cancelling, to contend with too. We’re also hoping Apple will finally launch an AirPods Max 2 successor later this year, so it could be an exciting few months ahead!

