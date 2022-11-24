Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal is now £299 – lowest price so far

Sony headphones are all the rage this (and every) Black Friday, and right on cue we've spotted a massive saving on the best wireless headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

The Sony XM5 headphones are now available for £299 at John Lewis, (opens in new tab) and also for the same price at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab). This is the lowest-ever price on the new XM5 headphones, having originally launched at £380 - so that's a saving of more than £80.

We did see this low price during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale but we certainly haven't seen the price tag go any lower. So if you want to take the plunge on these class-leading wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, now looks like a great time to buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 £349 £299 at John Lewis (save £50) (opens in new tab)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones have been reduced again for Black Friday, with a £50 saving that makes them even better performance-per-pound value. Five stars.

The Sony XM5 are hands down the best wireless, noise-cancelling headphones around. They follow the Award-winning XM4 and XM3, and continue Sony's legacy as one of the foremost makers of wireless headphones in the market.

But it's not just a case of more of the same. For the XM5, Sony went back to the drawing board, executing a complete redesign – a bold move when you're sitting on a line of Award-winning headphones.

It paid off. The XM5 boast a slimmer, noiseless design, with smoother, sweeping lines and areas less prone to catching wind when you're on a call. The downside is that they no longer fold up as small, and they feel a bit less premium than the company's previous offering. But that's a small price to pay for headphones this capable.

Noise-cancelling is on point thanks to the same Integrated Processor V1 seen in Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless in-ears. This lets the cans automatically optimise the noise-cancelling as you move through different environments, so they're always most effective without you doing a thing.

And the sound? It's hugely musical and entertaining, representing a big step up from the previous model. Greater clarity, a more open presentation... the difference is palpable. And now that there's a Black Friday deal, they're an even better buy.

MORE:

The best Black Friday headphone deals live blog

See all the best Black Friday Sony deals

Our pick of the best wireless headphones