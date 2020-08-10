Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones drop to new low price (again)

The Sony WH-1000XM3s premium wireless headphones have dropped in price again, now just £229 at Amazon.

The excellent – not to mention Award-winning – Sonys have fallen from their previous price of around the £250 mark, probably in light of their successors, the WH-1000XM4, arriving last week. That gives you an extra saving of £20, and a total saving of over £70 over their original asking price. So, what are you waiting for...

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the WH-1000XM3s. While no longer Sony's latest (and greatest) wireless noise-cancelling headphones – that'd be the brand-new WH-1000XM4s – they're still superb (and now much more affordable) options.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls. Impressive? Yes. But it's their sound quality that really hits the spot: the Sony's serve up plenty of detail and subtlety and are a fun, entertaining listen too.

If you've got more cash to splash, the XM4s (£330) will give you a decent upgrade in terms of soundstage spaciousness, detail and punch.

But be in no doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3s are still brilliant all-rounders for the money – the perfect travel companion and office upgrade.

