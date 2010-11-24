"Video on Demand powered by Qriocity" is a pay-per-view movie streaming service that enables users to rent hundreds of films and stream them directly to ther Sony 2010 network-enabled Bravia TV, Blu-ray player or Blu-ray home cinema system.

Viewers can rent from a growing library of Hollywood blockbusters from Twentieth Century Fox, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Starz Digital Media, Walt Disney, NBC and Warner Bros, as well as films from local studios.

The system allows users to browse, search, preview and select films with a single click of the remote.

New releases and classic favourites are available in standard definition from £2.49 (older content) or £3.49 (new releases), while high-definition content costs £3.49 and £4.49 respectively.

You can register for the service and check news of the latest additions on the Qriocity website.

Yesterday LG added BBC iPlayer to its NetCast web TV service, and prior to that Samsung brought an Acetrax video app to its Internet@TV service.

