Cyber Monday deals aren't over! Save 44% on Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you're looking to take your first step up from your TV's built-in speakers, then this Dolby Atmos soundbar deal is one you shouldn't miss. The really rather good Sony HT-G700, which we called "an affordable Atmos soundbar that's big on sound and value", is now down from its original price of £450 to just £249 at Amazon.

The soundbar features three elliptical drivers for an overall 3.1 arrangement, boasting a total power output of 400W. It offers clarity and dynamism far beyond your TV's speakers, offering a nice weight sound with an impressive ability to deliver those immersive Atmos effects. The Sony HT-G700 can process the sound to something corresponding to either 5.1 or 7.1.2 channels for some Dolby Atmos effects – and deliver it with precision and room-filling scale.

The part you'll really feel though is that sub, when its large subwoofer kicks out the big hits when the on-screen action hots up.

There’s little set-up required with the Sony HT-G700. The soundbar and subwoofer automatically establish a wireless connection and you don’t need to do any audio calibration. There's a single HDMI input, which will pass through 4K HDR signals (including Dolby Vision) to the TV. There's also an eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) compatible HDMI-out for connection to your TV.

You can control the volume of the sub on the box itself and there's even a dedicated night mode, which will reduce bass and dynamics to avoid waking your neighbours or housemates late at night.

The Sony HT-G700 is an excellent soundbar at this price. If affordable Dolby Atmos TV sound is on your shopping list, then you've just found what you need.

