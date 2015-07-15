The Sonos Play:1 speakers have sold by the bucketload thanks to the growing popularity of multi-room wireless speakers and the dominance of Sonos in the category.

Now Sonos wants to tempt you to spend a little more for a limited edition model: the Play:1 Tone.

Set to go on sale for £220 rather than the standard Play:1 price of £170, the Play:1 Tone speakers come in two new colours and promise a soft matte finish. And that's about it.

MORE: Sonos - everything you need to know

5000 speakers in each colour will go on sale via the Sonos website, with sales starting on Tuesday 21st July at 10am BST.

Sonos expects to the Play:1 Tone speakers to sell out, so there's a limit of two per household.

See all our Sonos news and reviews