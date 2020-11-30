Sonos Cyber Monday deals: $50 off Sonos One SL wireless speaker at Best Buy

Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers around, so when they're discounted, it's worth paying attention. The Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy has knocked big money off some of Sonos' best offerings: the Sonos One SL, Sonos One and Sonos Move.

The One SL is the cheapest on offer, down to just $129 – a saving of $50. The Sonos One also has $50 off, bringing it to $149, while the Sonos Move is discounted by $100, taking it to a very tempting $299.

The same One SL deal is also available at Amazon, though it has sold out of the other speakers.

Sonos Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

Sonos One SL wireless speaker $179 $129 at Best Buy (save $50)

Essentially, the One SL is the Sonos One without the voice smarts baked in. It sounds just as good as its smart sibling and, if you already have a 2nd-gen Sonos One at home, you can create a stereo pair between them and bag a bargain in the process. Smart!View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker $199 $149 at Best Buy (save $50)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to the Cyber Monday sales. Hurry, though, today is your last chance to get one.View Deal

Sonos Move Bluetooth wireless speaker $399 $299 (save $100)

The Sonos Move is as much a Sonos wi-fi speaker as those before it – you get network music streaming, multi-room and voice assistant – but it also goes where no Sonos speaker has gone before thanks to the built-in battery and Bluetooth.View Deal

The Sonos One and One SL are very similar products: the only difference is, the One boasts voice assistant smarts, while the One SL doesn't. So if you like the idea of controlling your speaker by talking to Alexa and Google Assistant, the Sonos One is for you. But if you're not all that bothered by them, you could save yourself some money and go for the One SL instead.

They both have the same five-star sound and effortless usability. And they both calibrate the sound to fit your room for the best sound quality possible.

Of course, you could always buy both and use them as a wireless stereo pair. Only one needs voice controls, after all.

So what of the Sonos Move? It boasts the same wireless, connected smart skills as the One, but with two important additions: Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery. That's right, it's Sonos' first portable speaker, built for being taken out and about. Though you wouldn't know it to look at it – it's pretty tall and heavy, making it better suited to occasional outings to the beach or yard, rather than stowing in a bag and constantly being carted around.

It's dust- and water-resistant, making it stand up to the elements, and the 10-hour battery life is long enough for most excursions. Sonically, it's a cut above most Bluetooth speakers too, with that extra size lending it more heft and authority. Just about the only downside we found was the price – something that this deal goes a long way towards rectifying.

MORE:

Which Sonos speaker is best for you?

Sonos Arc vs Beam vs Playbar vs Playbase: which is best?

Make serious savings with our Cyber Monday wireless speaker deals