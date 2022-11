Sonos Cyber Monday deal: Award-winning Beam (Gen 2) soundbar slashed to £329!

Sonos Cyber Monday deals are here, and the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday! Act fast and you can bag the brilliant Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for only £329 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) – £20 less than at Sonos, John Lewis, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner that delivers a polished virtual Dolby Atmos effect at an affordable price. Indeed, we called it "one of our favourite soundbars under £500".

Now only £329, it is a bonafide Cyber Monday steal. The deal is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £449 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £120) (opens in new tab)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Also £329 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £329 is your best option right now. Head to over Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) or Amazon (opens in new tab) and you won't be disappointed.

