The company believes that rival in-ear headphones currently available on the market don't deliver optimum sound quality, are uncomfortable, leak sound, fall out and have wires that get in the way.

It's from these perceived issues that the Snugs concept has been born, with the wireless in-ears claimed to "fit perfectly and never fall out", be comfortable, not let sound in or out and - more importantly - "deliver truly great sound".

However, it's not the first company to come up with the idea of custom-fit earphones: Etymotic Research already offers custom tips for its hf3 earphones.

Snugs has collaborated with PC Werth - claimed to be the UK's oldest hearing aid company - where Snugs are manufactured and Dirac, the Sweden-based digital sound specialist that also optimises sound for clients such as Rolls-Royce, BMW and Bentley.

A 'sensaround' application that has been produced in partnership with Dirac aims to offer full surround sound while watching movies on a smartphone or tablet. The Snugs Sensaround video app will be available on iOS devices in November, followed by Android devices in December.

As mentioned above, each pair of Snugs is made to order; the company takes an impression of the individual's ear canal to produce a custom-made fit. Snugs' ear pieces are made from Dreve Otoplastik, which is a soft, hard wearing and durable silicone.

The earphones have a claimed eight-hour battery life, an in-line microphone with three-button control, Bluetooth 4.0 with support for aptX and a 5.4cm cord.

If you're intrigued by the Snugs project or believe that these buds are the ones for you, you can now visit the Kickstarter page for further information and to pledge. A £239 pledge will get you a pair for yourself as part of an Early Bird offer, with the retail price expected to be £299 once launched.

