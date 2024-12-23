Snap up this £15 discount on the AirPods 4 with ANC in time for Christmas

Apple's newest AirPods, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, saw their first price drops during Black Friday, but if you didn't manage to nab a pair last month, then you're in luck as they are discounted yet again.

The AirPods 4 with ANC are now £164 at Amazon and at John Lewis. For the Amazon deal, if you're quick and order them today, you'll get them delivered tomorrow – just in time for your last-minute Christmas gift wrapping session. Those buying through John Lewis won't get them in time for the big day, but you do get three months of Apple Music free for new subscribers.

These 4th-generation AirPods, launched this September, blend the standard 'open' design with surprisingly effecting noise-cancelling, and bring heaps of top iOS features and improved sound along the way. With £15 off the retail price, it's a decent deal for those in the market for new 'Pods.

Apple launched two variants of the AirPods 4: a standard model, and one with active noise-cancelling, while also bringing flagship features formerly only found in the top-of-the-range AirPods Pro 2.

Some of the AirPods Pro 2's five-star sound quality has trickled through to these 'standard' AirPods 4, with the latest Apple wireless earbuds sounding clearer and more detailed, powerful and rhythmically capable than before. We'd like to hear a bit more expressive dynamics and solidity to the AirPods 4's sound, but its sonic profile hews pretty close to our favourite Apple earbuds.

Even more impressive is that Apple has successfully implemented noise-cancelling in an eartip-less design. These 'Pods won't completely cocoon you in silence; but they specifically target low-level noise – traffic and engine rumbles, kitchen exhaust fans and the like – and these noises melt away effectively. You'll still hear high-pitched noises and office chatter come through, but the noise-blocking level is ideal for "those who love a tip-less earbuds design, and want to hear music clearly just enough to enjoy but still be aware of their surroundings", as we said in our full review.

The AirPods 4 have a comfortable, lightweight design and the only downside is the comparatively poor battery life. You get four to five hours on a single charge, but the charging case (now equipped with USB-C) will give you 30 hours in total.

Features such as personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, conversation mode and many more features are now available to the AirPods 4 (for iOS users only, naturally) and overall the buds are easy to use and easy to recommend for those wanting new AirPods.

Now with £15 off at Amazon and John Lewis, the AirPods 4 with ANC are a tempting proposition, especially if you still have presents to buy before the year ends.

