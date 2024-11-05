Sky's Black Friday deals are going live – get Sky & Netflix for £19 per month

It's not just products like headphones, Bluetooth speakers and TVs that are discounted come Black Friday – subscription services are too. Sky's deals are going live this week, a full three weeks ahead of Black Friday, and they last until the day after Cyber Monday. So there's plenty of time to make a considered choice (and to read the small print).

These deals include Sky TV and Netflix for £19 a month, Sky Glass with Sky TV for £33 a month, and Sky Stream with 150Mbps broadband for £38 a month.

Sky Ultimate TV was £26 now £19 pm (save £7pm)

This bundle brings you Sky's entertainment channels plus Netflix in one monthly bill. It means signing up to a 24-month contract, so make sure you're comfortable with the commitment.

Deal live: 7th November

Sky Glass with Sky TV was £42pm now £33pm at Currys (save £9pm)

There's a hefty saving each month on Sky Glass with Sky TV (including Netflix), but you'll have to head to a Currys store in order to claim it. How quaint. Or it's available online from Currys.co.uk from 7th November. The Glass contract lasts 48 months (at £14pm), but the Ultimate TV package is £19pm for only 24 months – then it's £31 p/m on a rolling 31-day contract, so you can cancel right away if you choose.

Read our Sky Glass review

Deal live: now (in-store), 7th November (online)

Sky Stream & Full Fibre 150 now £38pm

This 24-month contract brings you average speeds of up to 150Mbps broadband (where available), dish-free Sky courtesy of Sky Stream, with the Sky TV Ultimate package (that's Sky's entertainment channels and Netflix). Not bad for £38 a month.

Read our Sky Stream review

Deal live: 7th November

