Sky TV deal: Netflix and Sky Box Sets bundle now just £25/month

Those with a penchant for binge-watching should take note of the latest Sky TV deal, which knocks down the monthly price of the Sky Entertainment & Ultimate On-Demand package by £9.

Usually £34 per month but now just £25 per month, the bundle offers a Netflix subscription, access to all 500 Sky Box Sets and, of course, the 300 channels available on the included Sky Q premium set-top box. The Sky Q box allows you to record three different channels at any one time while still watching a fourth. Not bad at all.

Sky Entertainment & Ultimate On-Demand + Netflix £34 £25 per month

Pick up a Sky Q box, a Sky Entertainment bundle and the Sky Ultimate On-Demand access to Netflix and over 500 Sky Box Sets at a tasty £9 per month discount. A one-off £20 set-up fee is required. Offer ends tomorrow.View Deal

Existing Netflix subscribers can simply switch their account over and stop paying their usual Netflix subs while keeping all their preferences and credentials.

The Sky deal comes with the Entertainment package as standard, meaning channels like Sky Atlantic, National Geographic, SyFy and Sky Sports News are all included. HD channels come at an extra £5 per month. And Sky Sports and Sky Cinema are also available as uprades.

The Ultimate On-Demand Sky deal is only for new Sky customers, but those already on a Sky Q box deal can still switch over their Netflix and reduce the cost of that part to just £3 per month, which is considerably less than if you pay Netflix separately.

The deal is only on until tomorrow (25th July), so you'd best be quick about it.

MORE:

Sky Q review

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs