It's all sport, sport, sport today: first it was the footie in South Africa, then tennis at Wimbledon and now comes news that Sky Sports will broadcast the first cricket match in 3D on July 8th.

England's first NatWest One Day International match against Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Sky 3D to more than 1000 venues in the UK and Ireland. To find your nearest pub or club showing Sky 3D, log on to www.sky.com/3dpubs.

Paul King, Sky Sports executive cricket producer, says: "This is a revolution in cricket broadcasting, creating a view of the action never seen before. I'm sure our viewers will be stunned by the results."

The event is being promoted by England pace bowler Jimmy Anderson (above).

