It's now available across eleven Android handsets, plus the iPhone and iPad and of course PC and Mac.

Sky Go allows you to watch Sky content over 3G or WiFi, and gives you live coverage of a mixture of news, movies and sports channels.

You'll find all five Sky Sports channels, Sky Sports F1, Eurosport and ESPN. Eleven Sky Movies channels, Sky News and a selection of Sky entertainment channels.

There is also access to on-demand content including Mad Men from Sky Atlantic and Modern Family from Sky 1.

Sky subscribers can register the Sky Go app on up to two devices, with other compatible Android handsets including the HTC Desire and HTC Sensation ranges.

