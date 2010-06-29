Sky is inching closer to its target of 50 high-definition channels by Christmas, with the addition this week of Hallmark HD – its 45th high-def channel.

Hallmark HD began broadcasting at 7pm last night on channel 220, starting with an episode of US drama Without A Trace, followed by CSI: New York and a double bill of Law and Order: SVU.

Next to join Sky's HD line-up is Five HD, snatched away from Freeview HD earlier this year and expected to appear on the Sky platform in July.

Rival Virgin Media has also been adding extra HD channels, although it still lags well behind Sky.

However, a recent deal between the two broadcasters will see Virgin given access to Sky's previously exclusive HD channels.

