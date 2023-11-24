Shh! We've been told about "secret" Black Friday deals on five-star products

It's Black Friday so that means our team of experts is spending the day(s) scouring our reviews and Buying Guides, plus retailers' websites, looking for the best deals on our favourite products. Sorting the wheat from the chaff can be an arduous task, so we're grateful whenever the deals come to us. And that's the case here.

A little birdie tells us about these exceptional drops on a selection of five-star products, which aren't being publicised as widely as you might expect – perhaps because they're almost too good to be true.

Firstly, you can already make a saving on the new B&W 606 and 607 S3 speakers, both of which walked away with What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, with the 607 our overall Product of the Year. The 607 S3 speakers are down to £449 (a saving of £150), while the 606 S3 speakers are down to £549, saving you £200.

What's more, you can benefit from huge discounts on two Denon AV receivers, which both were award-winners in 2022; the AVR-X2800H and the AVC-X3800H. The X2800 is now just £499, a saving of £370, while the X3800 is down to £699, which is a massive £800 discount.

Five-star Black Friday deals

Denon AVR-X2800H £869 £499 at Sevenoaks (save £370)

Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound, and excellent feature set. Don't miss out on this impressive deal, also available at Richer Sounds.

Denon AVC-X3800H £1499 £699 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

Another five-star Denon AVR, and this one with a huge £800 saving for Black Friday. Launched in 2022, Despite being more expensive than its predecessor, the AVC-X3800H's updated feature spec and new and improved sound make it an excellent buy – and now it's an absolute steal.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

Our favourite standmount speakers, winning a Best Buy award in the under £600 category as well as the most prestigious Product of the Year gong. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "a delight".

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £549 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

As we noted in our Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review, "if you can afford and accommodate a step up above the compact 607 S3 speakers, want a larger scale of sound and need more oomph to your bass, the B&W 606 S3 will be more to your liking". These too are current Award winners, having recently picked up the Best Buy award as the 'Best standmount speaker £600-£800'. Bargain.

