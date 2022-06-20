Sevenoaks Sound and Vision celebrates 50 years with events, prizes and more

It's Sevenoaks Sound and Vision's 50th anniversary, and to celebrate, it's holding in-store events across the country.

As well as showcasing the latest products, stores will have representatives from some of the industry's most illustrious brands on hand to show off the latest products and answer your questions. And of course it wouldn't be a birthday party without goody bags to give away – and there are also exclusive gifts for the first 20 people through the door on the day.

The UK retailer will also be holding a prize draw, giving you the chance to win some awesome AV prizes.

So what products will you be able to experience in the flesh? The Bluesound Hub (which lets you integrate non-BluOS hardware into a wireless multiroom system), Focal's high-end headphones, the KEF LS60 Wireless and LSX II Wireless, NAD's C 389 amplifier, the Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition, Sony A95K QD-OLED TV and Yamaha RX-A8A home cinema receiver. Phew. A treat for the eyes and ears.

The events will take place on the following dates:

(Image credit: Sevenoaks Sound and Vision)

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision was established in 1972 and is now one of the largest independent retailers of AV gear in the UK. The first hi-fi store (pictured, above) was opened in Sevenoaks, Kent, by 21-year-old Paul Lee-Kemp. By 1980 Sevenoaks had expanded to multiple shops, and now encompasses 24 stores nationwide.

In 2014 "PLK" took a back seat from the day-to-day running of the business, handing over to current managing director, Rob Lawley.

Sevenoaks has been there through some huge events in the history of AV, including the VHS vs Betamax format war, the introduction of the first Sony Walkman, the inaugural What Hi-Fi? Awards, the debut of Dolby Stereo, Laser Disk, DVD, plasma TVs and the rise of streaming. Here's to the next 50 years!

