Add any hi-fi source to Bluesound with the new HUB

Bluesound has unveiled a new network accessory called HUB that lets users integrate non-BluOS hardware into a wireless multiroom speaker system.

HUB can be connected to a single analogue or digital device, such as a turntable, TV or CD player, allowing its audio output to be transmitted wirelessly as part of a Bluesound music system to streamers such as the Node and Powernode or any of Bluesound's WiFi-enabled speakers.

With connections including HDMI eARC, coaxial, digital optical and stereo analogue RCA inputs, each HUB can manage a single device with support for up to four HUBs possible on a single network.

There's also a line-level input with a built-in moving-magnet phono stage which Bluesound says allows the HUB to act like a networked low noise, wide-bandwidth phono pre-amp, delivering high-quality audio transmission of vinyl records to any other Bluesound device on the same system.

(Image credit: BlueSound)

Running BluOS, each HUB source can be added to a wider streaming system using the set-up wizard in Bluesound's controller app, and with a 1 U height and 1/3 rack width, it can be discreetly hidden on a shelf or mounted in four different orientation options using its two keyhole mounting slots.

HUB is expected to be available from mid-June and is priced at £309 ( $319, around AU$544).

MORE

Best Sonos alternatives 2022: multi-room music systems

Which Sonos speaker is best for you?

Best hi-fi systems 2022: micro, vinyl and streaming music systems for the home