Sennheiser's affordable Accentum wireless headphones boast beefy 50-hour battery and hybrid ANC

Sennheiser is seeking to fill a gap in the wireless headphones market with its new Accentum Wireless over-ears. Much as Sony's WH-CH720N over-ears or the WF-C700N earbuds have aimed to bring feature-packed headphones to the masses at more affordable price points, so too have Sennheiser aimed to provide a decent, well-furnished set of Bluetooth headphones without depriving listeners a full bag of proverbial tricks.

The Accentum Wireless are part of a new range of headphones that sit just under the flagship Momentum range, and with its understated over-ear design and modest price tag are, designed to offer "standout features and world-class sound at an impressive value", says Sennheiser.

You certainly appear to be getting a lot for your cash. With support for aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs up to 24-bit/48kHz, as well as 37mm dynamic transducers tuned to provide an exciting sound experience with standout bass performance and "striking clarity", the Sennheiser look to carve out their own niche in the ever-competitive world of wireless over-ear headphones.

ANC is a big draw at this affordable price point, so Sennheiser has loaded the Accentum with hybrid Active Noise Canceling technology and promising acoustics that have been optimised for broad ANC performance and a dramatic reduction of outside sound intrusion at both low and higher-end frequencies.

Battery life, meanwhile, can climb to up to 50 hours per charge depending on your listening habits, with the Accentum offering a 10-minute quick charge for up to five more hours of playback via the provided USB-C charging cable. Better yet, that same cable allows the affordable over-ears to become wired should you so choose.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Accentum Wireless are equipped with two built-in mics complete with a wind-reduction mode for clearer voice calls, combined with adjustable side-tone and advanced signal processing to further minimise background distractions. There's even support for Bluetooth Multipoint for switching between devices seamlessly.

The Accentum are equipped with on-ear controls, with four main buttons situated at the base of the right ear cup. The Sennheiser app gives you customisation of each button's functions, as well as letting you personalise your EQ settings, sound modes and ANC profiles to your liking.

They're designed to be comfortable, too. There's a decent amount of earcup and headband padding to be enjoyed, and we've found that the little time we've spent with the Accentum Wireless has been relatively painless as a result of their comfy, well-furnished build. They're not fully foldable in the way that a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 are, but they'll fold flat without too much trouble, although you don't get a carry case to protect your precious cans from the outside world.

Available in an all-black colourway from September 26th 2023 and with a white edition shipping in late November, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless will set you back £160 / $180 / AU$300. That places the new mid-range headphones beneath the flagship Momentum 4 Wireless (tested at £300 / $349.95 / AU$549.95) and just above the ageing HD 450BT (tested at £159, now £120).

