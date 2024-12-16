Sennheiser's five-star wireless headphones drop to their lowest price – cheaper than Black Friday!

It's not too late to grab a great bargain just in time for Christmas. You can now snag some of the best wireless headphones around for their best-ever price, as the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones can be nabbed for just £169 at John Lewis with a provided promo code. Simply sign up for a free 'My John Lewis' membership and add the promo code 'MYJLAUDIO15' to get an extra 15 per cent off the cans' current £199 price, dropping them to their best-ever £169 price.

It's worth the effort, too. The Sennheisers have never been this cheap before and, more importantly, they're still some of the finest premium wireless cans you can buy. A festive treat at a fantastic price.

Best Sennheiser wireless headphones deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £300 now £169 at John Lewis (save £131)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have officially reached their lowest price ever thanks to this exceptional John Lewis promo. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound, quality feature set and 60-hour battery life. Just make sure to sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and use the promo code 'MYJLAUDIO15' to get that crucial extra 15 per cent off.

Deal on white colourway

Five stars Price without promo: £199

If you need more than a slashed RRP to help make your decision, head over to our in-depth Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review. If you want the abridged version, you'll be happy to discover that the Momentum 4 are a clean, neutral and musical pair of Bluetooth cans, demonstrating a well-balanced tonal quality that offers crisp highs, detailed mids, and some impressively controlled bass.

One of the standout features of the Momentum 4 Wireless is an impressive 60-hour battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation switched on. The Momentum 4 Wireless also support aptX Adaptive, with effective ANC performance that especially excels when using the automatically adjusting 'Adaptive Mode'.

Sennheiser has equipped the Momentum 4 with a host of useful features accessible through the companion Smart Control app. Sound Zones, for instance, lets users create profiles with specific EQ and noise isolation levels that automatically activate based on location.

Performance aside, most users will find them comfortable and easy to get along with – we found the wide headband effectively distributes pressure, preventing discomfort during extended wear, while the ear cups were also praised for their secure yet comfortable fit.

At just £169 at John Lewis, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer outrageous value, especially considering their sound quality, feature set and exceptional battery life. For those in the market for a pair of premium wireless headphones, this isn't a promo to be missed.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

These are the best audiophile headphones on the market