New Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones just got five stars – and are now only £39 for Black Friday

Sometimes we review budget headphones at a price we don't think could possibly get any cheaper. Like the new Sennheiser HD 250BT, which launched recently for £60. Well, as you might have seen coming, we can tell you that before we even hit 'publish' on today's five-star review of these cheap wireless headphones, they dropped in price. And to just £39.

That's right, you can now spend only £39 to get an open, detailed and energetic-sounding pair of wireless on-ears that not only perform well but are comfortable to wear too. This brilliant Black Friday headphones deal makes these already extremely good-value headphones now exceptionally good value.

We would often hesitate at this early stage in a Black Friday week to call them out as likely the best budget headphones deal of the event, but considering the HD 250BT are pretty much unrivalled at this price point and surely can't drop any lower (surely), we feel confident enough to on this occasion.

The £39 Sennheiser HD 250BT Black Friday deal is currently available at a handful of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Sevenoaks.

The Sennheiser HD 250BT review published today traverses all the ins and outs of the excellent budget wireless headphones, but in short they are on-ear headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, a 25-hour battery life, app support that brings EQ customisation onboard, and Sennheiser’s beloved-of-DJs transducer tech.

The design is aesthetically basic but ruggedly built, and the sound is open and spacious, neutrally toned and fun to listen to. What more could you ask for a £39 pair of wireless headphones? Perish the thought.

