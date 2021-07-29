Sennheiser CX400 BT wireless earbuds drop to lowest price ever on Amazon

Five-star in-ear headphones down to just £70

Sennheiser CX400 BT wireless earbuds
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

We've got an amazing headphones deal here for you. The five-star Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds are currently below half price at Amazon. You can buy them now for just £70 while stocks last.

While they don't have the frills of some of Sennheiser's pricier wireless earbuds, if all you need is some great audio at a remarkably convenient price, then pull the trigger on these CX 400BTs and you won't regret it.

We originally reviewed the Sennheiser CX 400 BT headphones at £99 but the price has since risen to £169 in some retailers, which makes this cheap Amazon offer difficult to ignore.

Sennheiser CX 400BT headphones deal

The combined battery life is 20 hours (seven hours from the buds, plus a further 13 hours from the charging case), and that should see you through several albums and feature films before you need to connect them for a USB-C fast charge.

Sonically, they're clear and detailed with plenty of rhythmic energy.
They're not waterproof, and we wouldn't recommend them as running headphones, but their lightweight fit makes them an excellent set of all-rounders at what is now a pretty unbeatable price.

This deal is only available in the white colourway, but the black model is also currently discounted to £82.

