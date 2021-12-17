Save £120! Sennheiser true wireless earbuds now cheaper than on Black Friday

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds picked up a well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award last year and are still some of the best buds we've tested. So we're only too happy to inform you that Amazon has slashed £120 off the £279 RRP.

Now only £156, these premium buds boast excellent active noise-cancelling, a musical, dynamic sound and a light, comfortable design. At over 30 per cent off the usual price, they're now a bit of a steal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 £279 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 £279 £156 at Amazon (save £120)

Grab these What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling for only £156 at Amazon, if you choose white. There's also a healthy £100 discount on the black colour. Prime members get free delivery, too.

We praised the Momentum True Wireless 2's "refined, mature sound", lightweight and comfortable build and breezy user experience under review at £279. A year later they remain some of the most refined-sounding wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

Build quality is superb (as one would expect from Sennheiser) and the outer surfaces of each earpiece doubles as touch controls, which can be used to carry out various functions from controlling playback to activating Google Assistant or Siri.

A feature-packed spec sheet includes Bluetooth 5.1 aptX connectivity, active noise cancelling, customisable controls, a seven-hour battery life (plus another 21 hours of charge from the case) and Sennheiser's Smart Control app.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 are worth every penny of £279. But now that you can get a massive 44 per cent off at Amazon, there really is no reason not to treat yourself. You won't be disappointed.

