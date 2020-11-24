Save £100 on the Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar while Black Friday sale lasts

If you're looking to take your first step-up from TV sound, then this Black Friday deal on the Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar is one you shouldn't miss. This already affordable speaker and sub is down to just £299 at all good retailers while the Black Friday stock lasts.

The soundbar itself features three elliptical drivers for an overall 3.1 arrangement with a claimed total power output of 400W, and that's sure to offer a clarity and dynamism far beyond your TV speakers. The part you'll really feel though is that sub with its large woofer and reflex kicking out the big hits when the on-screen action hots up.

TheSony HT-G700 can process the sound to something corresponding to either 5.1 or 7.1.2 channels for some Dolby Atmos effects. Altogether the results are meaty and room-filling.

There’s little set-up required with the Sony HT-G700. The soundbar and subwoofer automatically establish a wireless connection and you don’t need to do any audio calibration. There's a single HDMI-in, which will pass through 4K HDR signals (including Dolby Vision) to the TV. There's also an eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) compatible HDMI-out for connection to your TV.

You can control the volume of the sub on the box itself and there's even a dedicated night mode, which will reduce bass and dynamics to avoid waking your neighbours or housemates late at night.

The Sony HT-G700 is an excellent soundar at this price. If affordable Dolby Atmos TV sound is on your shopping list during the sales, then you've just found what you need.

