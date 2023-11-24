Save over £700 with this vinyl and streaming system made from the best Black Friday hi-fi deals

Vinyl and streaming: these are the two most popular ways of playing music today across a wide range of demographics, and it's no easy feat combining a system that plays to both strengths. But we're here to help you pick the best products and get the best prices while doing so: that's right, this superb vinyl-and-streaming system here is put together with the very best Black Friday hi-fi deals live right now.

Our system includes a five-star turntable and compact music streamer, as well as Award-winning speakers and an integrated amplifier, and you'll be getting your money's worth with these excellent products. Recommendable at full price, today's discounts mean you'll be snapping up these fantastic products and making a tasty saving all at once.

We've also included some extras to expand your system, but hurry, these Black Friday discounts won't last. So if you're looking to upgrade your current set up or build a whole new system from scratch, this system combination will let you spin your favourite records and stream from any app or mobile device – and will save you hundreds of pounds while delivering the best sound possible.

The system

Turntable: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was £499 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Streamer: WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

Integrated amplifier: Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Phono stage: Cambridge Audio Duo MC/MM was £299 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Stereo speakers: Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)

Total price: was £2415 now £1695

Saving: £720

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was £499 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Pro-Ject's chic, no-frills turntable is simply a delight to listen to, earning a five-star review because of its rich, full-bodied sonic presentation. It's a mature approach both in sound and design for this Evo(lved) deck, with its clean lines and gorgeous new satin finishes in various bright colours. It's easy to use thanks to a new rocker button that lets you pick the speed without having to change the belts as before, and the Ortofon Red 2M cartridge comes fitted. Want an expressive and engaging player at a discount? This is one of the best turntable deals around this year.

Five stars

Cambridge Audio Alva Duo MC/MM was £299 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

You might think we've gone mad recommending an amp with no phono stage built-in for this turntable system, but don't worry, we have a plan! You simply need to add in the external Cambridge Audio Duo MM/MC phono preamp and headphone amp, which is also enjoying a £100 reduction. That's a total of £200 saving with this Cambridge combo. See, we are looking for every saving you can get. Five stars



Deal also available at: Amazon UK and Cambridge Audio

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

Our best ultra-budget, new Award-winning music streamer just got even cheaper. The dinky WiiM Pro Plus is a talented box that will add streaming powers to any system. It's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app, and it sounds entertaining for the price too. Connect it to the Cambridge amp using either RCA line level or digital inputs. If you want to listen to the latest tunes on Tidal or BBC 6 Music alongside spinning vinyl records, this little box of wonders will let you do just that. It also supports Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, internet radio and wi-fi streaming for 24-bit hi-res files over your network. Phew! Snap it up while discounts last. What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)

There are newer, five-star 606 S3 speakers now on the scene, but these former Award-winning 606 S2 Edition speakers are still fantastic performers. Clean, insightful detail and a tauter, more natural and transparent presentation are the highlights here. Basslines are delivered with greater punch and more layers in the hard-hitting lows, while a composed and authoritative sense of dynamics means even the most complex orchestral arrangements are organised and tidy. A big, muscular sound that's also nimble and articulate, these are hugely talented speakers. And with a whopping great £370 discount, it's an absolute steal. Five stars Price check: £349 @ Peter Tyson

Altogether, this vinyl and streaming system will cost you just over £1600 with today's deal prices, with a huge saving of £720 off the original retail cost. There are plenty of ways you can tweak and upgrade this system too: think of it as a base guide for swapping in or adding on extras. You could, for instance, use that £700+ saving to invest in another source or a new pair of headphones...

Add a CD player

Vinyl and streaming not your cups of tea? You can swap them out or add in a CD transport to spin your shiny discs. This Cambridge CXC transport (also five-stars) works a treat with the CXA61's internal DAC, and you'll save £100 once again with today's deal.

Cambridge Audio CXC was £499 now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £100 with VIP - free to sign up)

