Save over £500 on an Award-winning ultra-short-throw projector with this impressive deal

Here at What Hi Fi? we bloomin' love projectors. It's hard to beat the thrill of bringing the magic of movies into your house or even outside (on a wall, of course) to get a next-level home cinema experience.

But you might not want to break the bank in order to get your hands on a top-quality projector.

That's why this deal has well and truly piqued our interest. You can get the two-time What Hi Fi? Award winning ultra-short-throw Hisense PL1 projector for £1485 at Amazon. With its ability to reach up to 100 inches without costing nearly as much as a huge TV would, this is certainly a deal worth considering.

The Hisense PL1 is appealing for a number of reasons, but mainly because you can project an image from 90 to 130 inches. Getting that size with a projector as well as having picture quality to rival at TV screen is no small feat, but the PL1 more than manages.

In our review, we were impressed with its "sharp, punchy and cinematic image", adding that "you’d be hard-pressed to find a 100-inch TV for this price."

Another neat feature is the PL1's built-in full smart platform, including the Vidaa operating system which gives you access to a wide variety of streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. There's no need to spend extra on a streaming stick here, making the PL1 a convenient TV replacement.

Its small design makes it easy to manoeuvre, and adjustable feet on the bottom are ideal for tweaking the picture positioning.

As with most projectors, the built-in sound of the unit is serviceable but not incredible. If you want a boost, though, you can snag a Dolby Atmos soundbar to level up the sound performance using the money you saved with this deal.

