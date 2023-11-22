Save hundreds on an underrated Dolby Atmos soundbar with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday has always been the best time of year to splurge on a new soundbar, and this year is no exception. We've seen plenty of excellent soundbar deals, with savings on everything from entry-level options up to the premium Dolby Atmos soundbars built to deliver truly cinematic sound.

This eye-catching deal falls into the latter category, as it concerns a soundbar that I believe is rather underrated. Often overshadowed by the Sonos Arc and Sony HT-A7000, the Sennheiser Amebo Soundbar Plus is a brilliant Dolby Atmos soundbar that truly impressed during our initial review just under a year ago.

The one gripe I had at the time was that its price point didn't do much to help its position against the competition at the time, which has since become more of an issue now that Sony and Sonos are subject to more frequent price cuts.

However, the Sennheiser might be in for a new lease on life this Black Friday, as it's down to £899 at Sevenoaks (and Richer Sounds). That makes it a fair bit cheaper than the Sony right now, making it a worthy five-star alternative.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus was £1299 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

Sennheiser's Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious sound field, excellent musical ability, and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are a number of different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.

At £899, the Sennheiser has had a whopping £400 lopped off its usual asking price, making this one killer Black Friday deal. Sony's equivalent soundbar is £100 more at £999, and while it is an Award-winner, the Sennheiser is an equally adept five-star soundbar.

So what do you get with the Ambeo Soundbar Plus? Inside this svelt and stylish soundbar are seven full-range aluminium drivers and a pair of dedicated woofers, resulting in nine total speaker units. Two of these drivers are upward firing to provide the overhead Dolby Atmos sound, and it certainly shows how spacious the Ambeo sounds. In our initial test, the Soundbar Plus impressed us with its dramatic height and scale of sound, giving it true cinematic appeal.

It's also talented musically, as vocals are given a welcome touch of sparkle and depth, and orchestral movie scores are presented with the necessary grand scale that we look out for. Overall, the Sennheiser delivers a warm, punchy and big-scale sound, which means it can go toe-to-toe with its rivals comfortably.

The Ambeo Plus is also well stocked in the feature department, with an automatic calibration setup that tailors the sound to your room. This is all controlled through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which you can also use to stream music through, as well as adjust volume and select sound presets. There are also two HDMI passthrough connections, which is initially good news, although these are only HDMI 2.0 sockets, meaning no ALLM or VRR - sorry gamers.

So, if you're in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar this Black Friday, should you buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus? I certainly think so, especially considering that it spends most of the year in the shadow of its competitors. This is easily one of the best soundbar deals we've seen during this sale period, although we're keeping our eyes peeled for an equivalent Sony deal.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday deals

And the best Black Friday soundbar deals

Read our full Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review