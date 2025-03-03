Save hundreds on this wireless JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar system

News
By
published

With detachable surrounds and a wide soundfield, this is worth a second look

JBL Bar 1300 soundbar system
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For those on the hunt for a Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar system, this deal could be the one for you.

The JBL Bar 1300 is available for £799 at Peter Tyson. Those savings are only available at the VIP price, but it's free and easy to sign up for. This is one of the lowest prices we have seen on the four-star 'bar, so it is not one to be sniffed at.

During the testing process of the soundbar, we found it to have a wide soundfield, as well as a up-front sonic performance.

JBL Bar 1300: was £1250 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £451)

JBL Bar 1300: was £1250 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £451)
This deal on the four-star 11.1.4 soundbar system is well worth your time. With a spacious sense of sound and a wide soundfield, the JBL Bar 1300 offers a flexible solution to a range of possible setups. 

View Deal

So, what makes this deal on the soundbar worth your time? One of the main reasons we rate it highly is its impressive three-dimensional soundfield. We said in our review: "Considering the configuration of each rear speaker, which does not have a side-firing driver facing towards the screen, we are impressed by how seamless and three-dimensional the soundfield is with this JBL system. Even with the rear speakers disengaged, the bar is very capable of projecting audio with a sense of spaciousness."

It also has the advantage that its detachable satellite speakers are battery-powered and can be used when needed and then reconnected to the main soundbar to charge when not in use.

JBL's soundbar system supports Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Napster and a range of internet radio stations. There’s also AirPlay 2, Chromecast support and Amazon Alexa voice control capabilities.

Like most soundbars these days, the Bar 1300 can be controlled with a remote control and an app.

This 'bar did not quite get a five-star rating from us due to its lack of sound modes to choose from and a lack of precision from the sub when it comes to handling multiple deep rhythmic elements. However, we still think this is a deal worth considering if you are looking for a streamlined 11.1.4 Atmos experience wrapped up in a soundbar package.

MORE:

These are the best soundbar deals we recommend

And here is our full review of the JBL Bar 1300

Check out the best soundbars too

TOPICS
Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

Read more
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
JBL's premiere Dolby Atmos soundbar’s price has crashed – but this 5-star Samsung set-up is still better
Dolby Atmos soundbar: Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100
This Dolby Atmos soundbar's price tag has been slashed in half
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
This five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar's price tag has dropped by £400
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Samsung's awesome, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar package is on sale again
Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 features
Harman Kardon’s small-yet-mighty soundbar has dropped to almost half-price
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Regret not buying this Award-winning soundbar package on Black Friday? Don't worry – this epic deal is still active
Latest in Soundbars
JBL Bar 1300 soundbar system
Save hundreds on this wireless JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar system
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Sonos Arc standing on a wooden unit beneath a TV screen
Stock of the Sonos Arc is starting to dry up – but there are still savings to be found on this Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
JBL's premiere Dolby Atmos soundbar’s price has crashed – but this 5-star Samsung set-up is still better
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Sony's Dolby Atmos soundbars are half price with a TV purchase: but you should only consider these 2 combos
LG S70TY soundbar package
LG S70TY
Latest in News
JBL Bar 1300 soundbar system
Save hundreds on this wireless JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar system
Members of Pink Floyd crouching down wreathed in smoke at Pompeii.
The iconic 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii' has been remastered for 4K IMAX
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal