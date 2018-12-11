Save an extra £40 on all 4K TVs and laptops on AO.com

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have, thankfully, passed, but with Christmas coming and the New Year sales set to follow, there are still plenty of deals around as retailers grapple for your attention.

AO.com is offering an extra £40 off all TVs and laptops over £499. We've had a look at what's on offer and clocked five-star TVs including the LG B8 OLED and Philips 9002, as well as plenty of Panasonic, Samsung and Sony 4K TVs.

To get the extra discount you need to use the following codes at checkout:

40OFFTV

40OFFLAPTOP

AO.com seems competitive on TV prices, so while £40 may not sound like a huge saving, it could well be that it gives you the cheapest price around on some really rather good 4K TVs. So we figure it's worth investigating.

Head over to AO.com to see what's on offer.