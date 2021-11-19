Save a massive £500 on LG's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar with this Black Friday deal

Flagship soundbar packages boasting 7.1.4 channels of Dolby Atmos sound don't come cheap, but if you're looking to maximise the sound-per--pound ratio of your Black Friday home cinema purchase then this excellent deal saving £500 on LG's SP11RA launch price is well worth a look.

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available.

Make no mistake; the SP11RA is no small purchase. The main unit clocks in at a hefty 144cm long, and the package includes a separate sub and two surround speakers, delivering a total of 7.1.4 channels of excellent Dolby Atmos action.

Underneath all that black brushed metal, the main bar houses three front-facing channels, two ‘surround’ channels at either end of the bar and on the top surface is a pair of upward-firing height speakers. The wireless sub houses an 18cm driver and rear port, while the rears each have a front and upward-firing driver.

And we can confirm that all those drivers aren't going to waste; the SP11RA is a big improvement from previous LG models, which up until recently have proven to be a bit of a mixed bag. It’s easy to listen to, creating an even, immersive listening experience and, while you may have to give up some space to house it, its connectivity spec is one of the most comprehensive we’ve seen.

At the rear is an HDMI-out port that supports eARC, plus two HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K Dolby Vision pass-through. There’s also an optical input and a USB port, the latter for connection to a mass storage device. Meanwhile, there’s wireless connectivity via WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

For streaming, alongside Bluetooth and wi-fi, there’s Chromecast built-in and, if you have access to hi-res content, you’ll be pleased to know the soundbar can handle audio of up to 24-bit/192kHz quality.

Sonically, the SP11RA is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the robust low end of Samsung's Dolby Atmos soundbars or the precision of Sonos or Sony, but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with plenty of future-proofed technology.

