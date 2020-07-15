Save 95% on hi-res streaming! Tidal HiFi now just £1 per month

Good news for avid music streamers: our favourite music streaming service, Tidal, is currently offering new subscribers 90 days of its hi-res streaming tier for just £3. That's £1 per month of glorious hi-res streaming!

A Tidal HiFi subscription typically costs £19.99 per month for unlimited streaming of the service's vast hi-res and CD-quality streaming catalogue, but now those who haven't signed up to the streaming service before can get three months for a one-off payment of £3. Do the maths and that's a saving of almost £57!

So, if you haven't tried Tidal yet, what are you waiting for?

Tidal HiFi three-month subscription for £3

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just £3 for three months, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile. View Deal

While this limited-time £3 offer is also available for the Tidal Premium tier (which is typically £9.99 per month and offers the same 60m-track catalogue but in inferior sound quality), we'd get stuck into the HiFi tier. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access to 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should. Just remember to cancel your subscription on or before the 90-day period is up if you don't want to continue paying for the service at the regular monthly price.

